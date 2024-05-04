Tirunelveli District Congress prez Jeyakumar found dead; body recovered by police

CHENNAI: The corpse of Tirunelveli District Congress President KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh was found under mysterious circumstance on Saturday in a garden near Karisuthu Pudur village.

The body was recovered by the police department and investigation is underway. His legs were tied together with a string, reports added.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, K B Jayakumar has been reported missing from May 2 after he left his home at 7:45 PM.

Based on a complaint from his son in Uvari police station under Section-174 of Cr.P.C., police had been conducting search.

However, the body of the missing Jeyakumar was found charred in morning hours.

Police recovered a handwritten letter of Jeyakumar, who stated that he received threatening phone calls recently, but ignored it.

He was said to have been frustrated after the Nanguneri MLA Ruby Manoharan did not give him the money he spent on poll expenses.

The victim was said to have spent several lakhs of rupees.

However, the exact cause of death is being investigated.

