TVK counters MK Stalin on Cauvery, says Vijay government has taken concrete steps against Mekedatu

In a statement, Aadhav said Stalin’s charge that the government had remained passive on the Cauvery issue was completely divorced from facts, asserting that the State has consistently pursued legal, administrative and political measures to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s water rights, protect the livelihood of delta farmers and ensure drinking water security.

The minister said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 27 and strongly opposed Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu reservoir project. During the meeting, the Chief Minister sought the full implementation of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s final award and the Supreme Court’s February 16, 2018 verdict, while urging the Centre not to grant any approval for the project.