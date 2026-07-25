Don't fall into bilateral talks trap, Stalin tells CM Vijay

In a statement, Stalin recalled that the previous DMK government had consistently opposed bilateral talks with Karnataka on the Cauvery issue, arguing that such discussions had never yielded any tangible benefits for Tamil Nadu.

"Karnataka has always acted contrary to Tamil Nadu's interests after such meetings. Bilateral talks have only prolonged the dispute rather than protecting the State's rightful share of Cauvery water," he said.

Reiterating the DMK's stance on the proposed Mekedatu reservoir project, Stalin said there was no purpose in holding talks with Karnataka on the issue. He recalled that when then Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had invited Tamil Nadu for bilateral discussions, the then DMK government had rejected the proposal.