Don't fall into bilateral talks trap, Stalin tells CM Vijay

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday asserted that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay should not hold bilateral talks with his Karnataka counterpart on the Cauvery water dispute, including the contentious Mekedatu dam project, and instead take any decision only after consulting all political parties and farmers' associations in Tamil Nadu.
In a statement, Stalin recalled that the previous DMK government had consistently opposed bilateral talks with Karnataka on the Cauvery issue, arguing that such discussions had never yielded any tangible benefits for Tamil Nadu.
"Karnataka has always acted contrary to Tamil Nadu's interests after such meetings. Bilateral talks have only prolonged the dispute rather than protecting the State's rightful share of Cauvery water," he said.
Reiterating the DMK's stance on the proposed Mekedatu reservoir project, Stalin said there was no purpose in holding talks with Karnataka on the issue. He recalled that when then Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had invited Tamil Nadu for bilateral discussions, the then DMK government had rejected the proposal.
"With the present Karnataka government remaining adamant on the Mekedatu project, what purpose will bilateral talks serve? Are we merely going there to hear Karnataka reiterate its stance?" Stalin asked.
Warning the TVK-led government against engaging in such discussions, Stalin said bilateral talks at this stage would undermine Tamil Nadu's three-decade-long legal and political struggle over the Cauvery dispute and weaken the State's position.
He alleged that the proposed talks were part of a strategy by Karnataka and questioned why the Tamil Nadu government was willing to "fall into that trap."
Stalin also expressed apprehension over the proposed meeting, pointing out that the ruling party in Karnataka is an ally of the TVK-led government in the State, and questioned whether the exercise was merely an eyewash.
Appealing to the Chief Minister, Stalin urged him to understand Tamil Nadu's legal and constitutional rights before taking any decision on the Cauvery issue.
"If Karnataka refuses to release Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water, it amounts to contempt of the Supreme Court's judgment. Before taking any decision on the Cauvery issue, the Chief Minister should consult all political parties and representatives of farmers' associations," Stalin said.