Delta farmers protest against Karnataka, burn effigy of DK Shivakumar

The farmers belonging to Cauvery Delta Farmers Protection Association led by the president D Swaminathan who staged a protest at Budalur in Thanjavur charged that the Karnataka government failed to release the due share of water to Tamil Nadu despite the court direction but the Chief Minister Shivakumar has been going ahead with the construction of the Mekedatu dam.

The farmers urged the Union Government to stop the construction of a dam which would turn the Delta region a desert.

They also demanded the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to initiate legal proceedings against the Karnataka government and prevent the dam construction.