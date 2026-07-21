Delta farmers protest against Karnataka, burn effigy of DK Shivakumar

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Thanjavur on Tuesday (July 21) burnt the effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar condemning Mekedatu dam construction while the farmers from Tiruchy staged a protest in the Kollidam river for the same and demanding to release due share of water to Tamil Nadu.
The farmers belonging to Cauvery Delta Farmers Protection Association led by the president D Swaminathan who staged a protest at Budalur in Thanjavur charged that the Karnataka government failed to release the due share of water to Tamil Nadu despite the court direction but the Chief Minister Shivakumar has been going ahead with the construction of the Mekedatu dam.
The farmers urged the Union Government to stop the construction of a dam which would turn the Delta region a desert.
They also demanded the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to initiate legal proceedings against the Karnataka government and prevent the dam construction.
They also demanded a kuruvai loss compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre and ensure proper desilt of the water bodies across the state particularly in the delta region.
While they were raising slogans, a section of protesting farmers brought the effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar and burnt it amidst raising slogans against Karnataka.
Meanwhile in Tiruchy the farmers led by P Ayyakannu, state president of Desiya Thennidhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam entered into the Kollidam river near Upper Anicut and staged a protest amidst water.
They demanded the Karnataka government to release the due share of water to Tamil Nadu and condemned the construction of the Mekedatu dam. On information, the Jeeyapuram police rushed to the spot and removed them from the river.