Poor rain, no water to share: Karnataka to Tamil Nadu

The issue came up at the 53rd meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of SK Haldar.

During the meeting, Tamil Nadu's representative and Water Resources Department principal secretary Satyabrata Sahu urged Karnataka to release water as per the monthly schedule fixed by the Supreme Court.

Sahu said Tamil Nadu had received only 3.442 TMC of water from Karnataka between June 1 and July 19, against its allocated share of 28.337 TMC, amounting to only 12.15% of the scheduled release.