Tree removal begins at the seafood factory after ammonia gas leak in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Cleanup and safety measures are continuing at the seafood export factory in Kannigaipair, Tiruvallur district, where an ammonia gas leak on June 21 claimed the lives of 18 women migrant labourers from Odisha, with additional casualties from Assam and Jharkhand and left several others hospitalised.
Following the incident, authorities carried out a four-day operation to remove the leaked ammonia gas from the factory premises and ensure the site was safe for further inspection.
Acting on the directions of the district administration, officials subsequently sealed five sections of the factory, including the administrative office, warehouse, equipment room, storage facilities and workers' residential quarters, as part of the ongoing investigation into the mishap.
Officials are now undertaking the next phase of the cleanup process, which includes removing nearly 20 trees located within the factory complex. The electricity supply to the premises has been disconnected to facilitate the tree-cutting work and ensure the safety of personnel carrying out the operation. Wastewater generated during the gas removal process is also being cleared from the region.
According to officials, both the tree removal and wastewater disposal works are expected to be completed by this evening or, at the latest, by tomorrow. Once these operations are completed, authorities will officially seal the factory's main entrance, completing the process of securing the premises.
As investigations continues, the factory will remain under the control of the district administration until to find the cause of the ammonia gas leak, In order to follow the industrial safety norms, and whether adequate precautions were in place to prevent such an accident.
Officials are also expected to examine safety protocols and other aspects as part of the inquiry.