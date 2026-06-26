Ammonia gas leak: Women's Commission seeks inquiry report

CHENNAI: Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women has directed the Tiruvallur District Collector to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the ammonia gas leak at a shrimp processing unit and submit a detailed report within four weeks.
Issuing a suo motu, the Commission Chairperson A.S Kumari noted that the victims are predominantly women migrant labourers from Odisha, who were employed at the unit and housed within its premises.
Exercising powers under Chapter III, Section 7 of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women Act, 2008, it has directed the inquiry to examine whether the factory held valid licences and whether the unit had legal permission to handle ammonia. It has also sought a probe into whether workers were compelled to reside on the premises, whether labour safety and occupational health norms were followed, and whether the management had intimidated workers.
The inquiry is further directed to ascertain compliance with the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979, and to check for possible violations of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976. The Commission has also sought details of legal action taken against the management, the status of medical treatment, and measures proposed for rehabilitation, compensation, and repatriation of the affected workers.