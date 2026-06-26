Ammonia gas leak: Women's Commission seeks inquiry report

Issuing a suo motu, the Commission Chairperson A.S Kumari noted that the victims are predominantly women migrant labourers from Odisha, who were employed at the unit and housed within its premises.

Exercising powers under Chapter III, Section 7 of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women Act, 2008, it has directed the inquiry to examine whether the factory held valid licences and whether the unit had legal permission to handle ammonia. It has also sought a probe into whether workers were compelled to reside on the premises, whether labour safety and occupational health norms were followed, and whether the management had intimidated workers.