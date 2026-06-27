Tiruvallur ammonia gas leak: Who is sending factory workers back to Odisha?

When DT Next called him, Bharat was on the Bhubaneswar Express to Odisha, along with many other workers of the seafood unit that was struck by the gas leak to be sent home against their wishes.

“The police told us she was fine, but they wouldn’t let us see her,” Bharat said. As the conversation ended, he circled back to the same question: “What happened to my sister? Please tell me.”

Nearly 1,500 km away, another worker from Odisha carried the same uncertainty. Sumant Juanga said his 21-year-old wife, Sima Juanga, was among those hospitalised. “They didn’t allow me to see her even once,” he said. According to Sumant, even Sima’s father had travelled from Odisha after learning of his daughter’s condition, but was unable to meet her.

The experiences of Bharat and Sumant point to a common concern among several migrant workers interviewed by DT Next in the days following the accident. Sixty-two workers from the seafood processing unit, all from Odisha, returned home state, while some of their close family members remained under treatment in hospitals across Chennai and Tiruvallur.

Neither Bharat nor Sumant asked about compensation or employment, but repeatedly sought updates on the loved ones they were forced to leave behind. Bharat and Sumant, like scores of other workers employed at the unit, belong to the Juanga tribal community from Keonjhar district, where labour contractors recruit workers for factories in southern India. Around 10 young men and women from the same village travelled together to work at the factory. Two from the group died, while six others remain hospitalised.