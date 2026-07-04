Tamil Nadu government begins extraction of ammonia gas stored at seafood export factory in Tiruvallur

As a precautionary measure, traffic in the vicinity has been diverted and workers from neighbouring industries within a 300-metre radius of the facility have been evacuated, Tiruvallur District Collector S Kavitha told reporters here.

The extraction process, which began at 8 am, is scheduled to conclude by 5 pm, though officials are prepared to extend the operation to Sunday morning if the removal remains incomplete.

The clearance operation comes in the wake of the June 21 gas leak at the St Peter & Paul Seafoods Exports Private Limited plant in Kannigaipair village. A toxic ammonia leak from a cooling pipe left 18 women workers dead and over 80 others hospitalised with severe respiratory distress. The victims, all migrant workers, predominantly hailed from Odisha, Assam, and Jharkhand.