TN school edu dept bans outsiders from conducting events in govt schools

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education in Tamil Nadu has issued a directive prohibiting outsiders from conducting programmes in government schools following the controversy surrounding self-proclaimed spiritual person Mahavishnu's motivational discourse in the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar, here a couple of days ago.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, Director of School Education S Kannappan has advised against allowing private programmes in government schools, emphasizing that no outside entities should conduct any events or discussions. Not abiding by this order could lead to suspension for both the headmaster of the concerned school and the district principal education officer, he warned.

The issue gained attention after video footage of Mahavishnu's remarks on Teacher's day went viral on social media on Thursday evening. He said that disabilities in life are determined by one's actions in previous lives.

In his speech, he had also blamed the British for systematically destroying Gurukulams and claimed that by mere chanting of certain mantras one could cause a rain of fire, cure ailments and even fly. At this, a teacher objected and said, in the video, that he was invited for a motivational talk and not spiritual discourse on school premises. This led to an argument with Maha Vishnu who accused him of having "ego issues."

Mahavishnu runs Paramporul Foundation, an NGO.

Amid backlash from public, activists and opposition leaders, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the importance of education and the need to develop scientific thinking. He reaffirmed on social media that "Science is the way to progress."

Also, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi assured prompt action against ‘whoever’ was responsible for organizing the event promoting pseudoscience and irrational beliefs among government school students in the city. Shortly after, the state school education department transferred the principal of the Government Girl Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar following a departmental inquiry conducted with the school principal by a committee headed by Kannappan.

An order issued by the Director of School Education (Higher Secondary Education) said that R Tamizharasi, Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ashok Nagar has been transferred to the vacant position of principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Kovilpathagai, Tiruvallur district.

(With inputs from Online Desk, Bureau and PTI)