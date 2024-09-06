Whoever is responsible will face action in 3 days, says Poyyamozhi over pseudoscience event row

CHENNAI: In the eye of the storm over the issue of ‘allowing’ a self-proclaimed spiritual orator to propagate pseudoscience and irrationalism among government girl students, state School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday sought assured that action would be initiated against ‘whoever’ is responsible for the regressive event in three days.

Engaging media persons at the same Ashok Nagar government school, Minister Poyyamozhi brought a visually challenged Tamil teacher to his media briefing and said, “Whoever is responsible for the mistake, whether they do it knowingly or unknowingly, it impacts the students. This is also one such incident. Within three to four days, due action will be taken against whoever is responsible for the event.”

Asked if the School Management Committee (SMC) was responsible for organising the event, he said, “Written replies would be obtained on whether it happened due to the SMC or the principal or after it was brought to the knowledge of our higher officials in two or three days.”

On how an experienced headmistress let it happen and her claim that she took the district CEO’s permission, the minister said, “It is a reputed school. I have attended numerous events here. As a minister I find it more condemnable than it being regrettable. Whoever committed this mistake, we will take strong action.”

Sankar is a role model teacher

Showering praise on visually challenged Tamil teacher Sankar who questioned and attempted to stop the regressive spiritual speaker, the minister said, “ Our Sankar sir is a role model of a teacher. Despite being visually challenged, Sankar sir demonstrated that questions must be raised using his education. Hence, we brought him here.”

I will not spare the man who insulted my teachers

Adding that he personally inquired teacher Sankar about the incident, Minister Poyyamozhi said, “He (Sankar) wants to forgive and forget him. It showed his magnanimity. It is up to him (Sankar) to personally prefer or not prefer a complaint. As far as we are concerned, based on the video evidence, we will initiate appropriate action against Mahavishnu ( speaker) because this is my premise. You have come and spoken in my premises. You have insulted my teachers. I would like to categorically state that I will not spare him.”

Dravidian model govt does not compromise on ideology

On photographs of Mahavishnu rubbing shoulders with him, the minister said, “You are asking based on the photograph. Every day hundreds of people are meeting ministers and taking photographs. We don’t know why they come and visit. It is wrong to say that we have permitted him based on the photographs. The Dravidian model government does not compromise on ideology whatsoever. We have no need to avail funds from the union government by compromising our ideology and subscribing to NEP. CM has raised us like that.”

Asked about schools bringing motivational speakers, Poyyamozhi said, “There is nothing wrong in bringing motivational speakers. But you (schools) must verify the speakers’ background and what kind of speeches they delivered before inviting them. There is a mistake on the school management’s part. But who is fundamentally responsible for it matters. who gave them the courage and permitted it. Whoever it is, strict punishment would be awarded to them.