Spirituality lecture in Chennai Government schools spark controversy

CHENNAI: The District Chief Education Officer has ordered the principals of two government schools to provide explanations regarding a controversial spiritual lecture conducted on their institutions.

A speaker named Mahavishnu was invited to deliver a lecture on "Self-confidence," but the talk focused heavily on spiritual themes.

During the lecture, he reportedly told students that their current lives were created by God as a result of past sins, which triggered widespread criticism.

The principal of Saidapet High School, Shanmugasundaram, and Ashok Nagar Girls High School principal, Tamizharasi, have been instructed to give an explanation on the circumstances under which Mahavishnu was allowed to speak at their schools.

The incident has raised concerns over how such a speaker gained entry to the schools, with many questioning the approval process.

Further details are awaited.