DYFI, SFI protest against 'Spiritual Awakening Classes' in Chennai, demand strict action

CHENNAI: The members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) held a demonstration on Friday against the 'Spiritual Awakening classes' organised at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai.

The DYFI and SFI cadres also questioned the Education department over the spiritual classes and demanded strict action over the incident while they protested before the Ashok Nagar Government Higher Secondary School.

School Education Department Chief Educational Officer held talks with protesters and assured action on the incident.

The Spiritual Awakening Classes was conducted by an NGO known as Paramporul Foundation in the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar, Chennai.

The video of the classes was uploaded on social media SFI, DYFI criticised the state government and the education department.

Chief Minister MK Stalin reacted to the criticism by saying that the textbooks in the state contain the best scientific ideas and that teachers are an instrumental part of bringing out the best ideas in the students.

"Our high-quality textbooks contain the best scientific ideas that students need to know. The teachers themselves can bring out the best ideas needed to face future challenges with confidence and sharpen the knowledge. Actions will be taken by the School Education Department to provide the necessary innovative training, social education with appropriate departmental experts and scholars." the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

The state education minister Anbil Mahesh also ensured strict action against the people responsible for conducting the classes.

"Strong action will be taken. Following the action, such events will never happen in Tamil Nadu. I am also to meet the teacher who argued with Mahavishnu" he said.

The minister inspected the school following the incident and also addressed the students in an event organised on the topic of 'Education-the best weapon to spread equality'.

"Students should focus on studies. Students should think for themselves with their knowledge what is right and what is wrong. Analyse everything with reasoning. All are equal. Education is the only asset which cannot be stolen" he said. "Based on our Dept's Principal Secretary, we have formed a committee...We will make an inquiry on who all are involved in this, how it happened and who gave the permission...Based on that, we will take action within 1-2 day," the Minister added.

(With inputs from ANI)