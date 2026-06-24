Gold ring for newborns: TN Govt to form body to implement scheme

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will establish a state project/programme management unit, a dedicated administrative body to implement, monitor, and manage the 'Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam' — a one-gram gold ring for newborns — to be launched by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on September 15.
Each newborn baby born at government facilities across the state will receive a gold ring, celebrating the arrival of a child in the family in sync with the cultural practice of Thaimaaman Seer (maternal uncle's gift), which welcomes the newborn and blesses the family.
"Through this scheme, the government assumes the role of the maaman (uncle) for every child born in its institutions, presenting a gold ring as an enduring token of welcome," a government order said.
Approximately 7.8 lakh deliveries are recorded in the state annually, with institutional deliveries constituting 99.9 per cent of all births as per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6). Among them, the government health facilities contribute nearly 4.2 lakh deliveries (53 per cent). The average out-of-pocket expenditure per delivery in government hospitals is only Rs 1,364 compared to Rs 63,473 in private hospitals, it said.
The scheme fulfils an announcement made by the chief minister in the run-up to the April 23 Assembly election that he would gift each child born in the state with a gold ring as a maternal uncle.
"The one-gram gold ring to newborns delivered in government institutions is a token of appreciation and remembrance, commemorating the birth of the child and celebrating the joy and significance of motherhood through the Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam," the GO released on June 23 said.
The gold rings would be procured through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), which will supply them based on the yearly indent given by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.
Though Vijay would officially roll out the scheme on September 15, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, it will come into retrospective effect from June 22, marking the birthday of Vijay, the government said.
About Rs 755.83 crore has been allotted annually for this new initiative.
The initiative would further strengthen the state's commitment to maternal and child health by promoting equitable access to quality healthcare and ensuring that every mother and newborn receives safe, affordable, and compassionate care through the public health system, it said.
The scheme targets beneficiaries who are residents of Tamil Nadu. All pregnant mothers delivering at government institutions and mothers having newborns are eligible under the scheme. The beneficiaries must submit residential proof through a ration card or voter identity card, Aadhaar, ID card issued by the Labour Welfare Boards, Proof of Address Card issued by the Department of Posts, or Nativity Certificate.
"The scheme extends coverage to all newborns, regardless of birth order. Mothers with Higher Order Births (HOB) are eligible for benefits without restriction. The distribution of gold rings under this scheme shall be conducted without any gender-based discrimination. Benefits are provided irrespective of the gender of the newborn," the GO stated.
The gold rings would be procured through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), which will supply them based on the yearly indent given by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.