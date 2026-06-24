Gold ring for newborns: TN Govt to form body to implement scheme

Each newborn baby born at government facilities across the state will receive a gold ring, celebrating the arrival of a child in the family in sync with the cultural practice of Thaimaaman Seer (maternal uncle's gift), which welcomes the newborn and blesses the family.

"Through this scheme, the government assumes the role of the maaman (uncle) for every child born in its institutions, presenting a gold ring as an enduring token of welcome," a government order said.

Approximately 7.8 lakh deliveries are recorded in the state annually, with institutional deliveries constituting 99.9 per cent of all births as per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6). Among them, the government health facilities contribute nearly 4.2 lakh deliveries (53 per cent). The average out-of-pocket expenditure per delivery in government hospitals is only Rs 1,364 compared to Rs 63,473 in private hospitals, it said.

The scheme fulfils an announcement made by the chief minister in the run-up to the April 23 Assembly election that he would gift each child born in the state with a gold ring as a maternal uncle.

"The one-gram gold ring to newborns delivered in government institutions is a token of appreciation and remembrance, commemorating the birth of the child and celebrating the joy and significance of motherhood through the Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam," the GO released on June 23 said.