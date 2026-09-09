CM Vijay to leave for week-long London visit on September 10

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to embark on a week-long visit to London on Thursday (September 10) night, during which he is expected to meet industrialists from European countries and seek investments for Tamil Nadu.
There were reports of he rescheduling his European trip in view of the planned visit of Malaysian PM to Chennai. However the sources said that the CM had decided to go ahead with his London trip as per plan.
According to sources, the Chief Minister will leave Chennai at around 10 pm on September 10 by an Emirates passenger flight and travel to London via Dubai.
During his stay in London, Vijay is expected to hold meetings with leading businessmen and representatives of industries from Europe. He is likely to invite industrialists to establish new ventures in Tamil Nadu and explore opportunities for increased investments in the State.
The visit is expected to focus primarily on attracting industrial investments and promoting Tamil Nadu as a major destination for new businesses and manufacturing ventures.
After completing his engagements in London, the Chief Minister is scheduled to return to Chennai on September 16 by an Emirates flight via Dubai. He is expected to arrive at Chennai airport at around 8.30 pm.
The trip will be Vijay's first foreign visit after assuming office as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and is also significant as he will be travelling abroad from Chennai on a commercial passenger flight.
Airport and other government officials have reportedly begun making extensive arrangements in connection with the Chief Minister's departure and return.
Officials from the Industries and Finance Departments are also expected to be part of the delegation accompanying the Chief Minister. Some of the officials may leave for London ahead of Vijay to make advance arrangements and coordinate meetings with potential investors.
The Chief Minister's visit is being closely watched as it marks his first overseas trip since taking charge and is expected to provide an opportunity for the State government to engage directly with international investors and explore fresh investment opportunities for Tamil Nadu.