CM Vijay to leave for week-long London visit on September 10

There were reports of he rescheduling his European trip in view of the planned visit of Malaysian PM to Chennai. However the sources said that the CM had decided to go ahead with his London trip as per plan.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will leave Chennai at around 10 pm on September 10 by an Emirates passenger flight and travel to London via Dubai.

During his stay in London, Vijay is expected to hold meetings with leading businessmen and representatives of industries from Europe. He is likely to invite industrialists to establish new ventures in Tamil Nadu and explore opportunities for increased investments in the State.