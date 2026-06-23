Tamil Nadu government will extend its full support to farmers: CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (June 23) assured that his government will provide all necessary assistance and support to farmers.
He requested the farming community to understand and support the newly formed government's initiatives despite attempts by opposition parties to provoke protests.
Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly during the third day of the 17th Legislative Assembly proceedings, Vijay claimed that farmers have accepted the TVK government's governance model, Vijay alleged that the opposition was attempting to create protests through "mischievous tactics."
The Chief Minister also warned that Tamil Nadu could experience deficient monsoon rainfall this year due to the El Niño phenomenon. He noted that farmers are aware that the heatwaves associated with El Niño often lead to reduced rainfall and agricultural challenges.
Vijay said the government would stand firmly with farmers and ensure that all necessary measures are taken and assistance is extended to mitigate the impact of poor rainfall.
Despite the financial constraints inherited from the previous regime, the government had already issued orders to provide crop loans to affected farmers, he said.
Reassuring the Assembly of his government's priorities, Vijay said the TVK administration would continue to work with sincerity and full commitment towards the welfare and development of the people of Tamil Nadu.