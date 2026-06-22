Farmers need complete loan waiver like Maharashtra, says PMK MLA Sowmiya Anbumani

Participating in the debate on the Governor's Address in the Assembly, she also thanked the state government for announcing a caste-based census and pressed for stronger action against crimes targeting women and children.

MLA Sowmiya Anbumani extended her birthday greetings to the Chief Minister and expressed her gratitude to PMK founder S Ramadoss and party president Anbumani Ramadoss.

She said that any object placed in a room would only fill a part of it, but lighting a candle would illuminate the entire room. Likewise, the announcement in the Governor's Address that a caste-based census would be conducted has brought great happiness. On behalf of the PMK, she expressed her sincere thanks for this announcement.

She stated that PMK's core ideology is social justice and social harmony. Referring to the Governor's Address, which mentioned the farming community, she said that PMK regards farmers as gods.

She noted that while most people avoid going outdoors in the scorching heat, farmers continue to work. Similarly, they toil even during the rainy season.

Soumiya Anbumani criticised the current system of crop damage assessment, saying that when crops are submerged in floods, officials often do not conduct immediate field inspections. Instead, assessments are carried out using drones, sometimes only after two days. By then, she questioned how the actual extent of waterlogging could be accurately determined.