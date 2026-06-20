Tiruchy farmers hail TN resolution against Mekedatu dam

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy farmers lauded the resolution passed against the construction of the Mekedatu dam by Karnataka in the Tamil Nadu assembly floor and thanked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for tabling the resolution during the farmers' grievances redressal meet held here on Friday.
The meeting was chaired by the District Collector Prateek Dayal. P Viswanathan, president of Tamil Nadu River and Ayacutdars Association, which staged a protest against the Karnataka Government over the Mekedatu issue, spoke about the resolution passed against the dam construction on the assembly floor. He lauded that the resolution was supported by all the political parties and thanked the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for tabling the resolution.
He further said that the farmers could not cultivate Kuruvai due to poor storage in the Mettur reservoir and appealed to the Chief Minister to get the due share of 177.25 TMC water for undertaking Samba cultivation.
Meanwhile, MP Chinnadurai, district president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (Non-Political), expressed that the farmers were disappointed about the revised crop loan waiver announcement. He noted the loan waiver is not going to be beneficial in any way for the indebted farmers.
Similar meetings were held in Karur and Ariyalur, during which the farmers lauded the resolution against Karnataka. The farmers also demanded that the state government should put forth the legal points before the court to get the Cauvery Delta farmers' due share of water.