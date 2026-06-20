Tiruchy farmers hail TN resolution against Mekedatu dam

The meeting was chaired by the District Collector Prateek Dayal. P Viswanathan, president of Tamil Nadu River and Ayacutdars Association, which staged a protest against the Karnataka Government over the Mekedatu issue, spoke about the resolution passed against the dam construction on the assembly floor. He lauded that the resolution was supported by all the political parties and thanked the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for tabling the resolution.

He further said that the farmers could not cultivate Kuruvai due to poor storage in the Mettur reservoir and appealed to the Chief Minister to get the due share of 177.25 TMC water for undertaking Samba cultivation.