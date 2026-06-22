Delta farmers on hunger strike over Mekedatu dam

Similarly, the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association, led by the state president Palaniappan, gathered in front of the Thanjavur Head Post Office and staged a hunger strike on the Mekedatu issue.

Palaniappan said that the Union government should not grant permission to Karnataka to construct the dam. He also appealed to CM Joseph Vijay to take steps to get the monthly due water from Karnataka. He also appealed to allocate more funds for the kuruvai special package and ensure Rs 3,500 per quintal of paddy as per the poll promise.