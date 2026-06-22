Delta farmers on hunger strike over Mekedatu dam

TIRUCHY: Farmers staged a hunger strike in several Delta districts against Karnataka's decision on the Mekedatu dam and urged the State government to fulfil its crop loan waiver poll promise.
Members of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam (non-political), led by their head MP Chinnadurai, gathered in front of the Tiruchy Collectorate for the protest, which saw participation of farmers from different associations and environmental groups. Addressing the protest, Chinnadurai said the Central Water Commission (CWC), Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Supreme Court had approved the Karnataka Government to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and this is against the norms, hence, the Union government should initiate steps to withdraw the order and instruct the Karnataka Government not to construct any structure across the Cauvery flowing line which is against the law.
He also pointed out that the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, during his election campaign, promised to write off crop loans for the benefit of the small and marginal farmers, but his loan waiver announcement had disappointed the farmers across the state, as the eligibility to avail the crop loan waiver would never benefit the genuine farmers. Chinnadurai demanded that the State government revise the crop loan waiver announcement and write off the loans as per the poll promise.
Similarly, the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association, led by the state president Palaniappan, gathered in front of the Thanjavur Head Post Office and staged a hunger strike on the Mekedatu issue.
Palaniappan said that the Union government should not grant permission to Karnataka to construct the dam. He also appealed to CM Joseph Vijay to take steps to get the monthly due water from Karnataka. He also appealed to allocate more funds for the kuruvai special package and ensure Rs 3,500 per quintal of paddy as per the poll promise.