Southern Railway announces train diversions after Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express accident

CHENNAI: Due to an accident involving train no 12578 Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express at Kavaraipettai in Chennai Division on Friday, the following trains have been diverted, said a Southern Railway statement.

1. Train No 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha that left Dhanbad at 11.35 am on October 10 is diverted to run via Renigunta – Melapalayam – Katpadi, duly skipping stoppages at Nayudupetta, Sulurupettah, Dr MGR Chennai Central and Arakkonam.

2. Train No 02122 Jabalpur – Madurai Superfast Special that left Jabalpur at 4.25 pm on October 10 is diverted to run via Renigunta, Melapalayam – Chengalpattu, duly skipping stoppages at Chennai Egmore and Tambaram.

3. Train No 12621 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tamil Nadu Express that left at 10.00 pm on Friday is diverted to run via Arakkonam –Renigunta to Vijayawada.

4. Train No 18190 Ernakulam – Tatanagar Express that left at 07.15 am from Ernakulam on Friday is diverted to run via Melapalayam –Arakkonam – Renigunta.

5. Train No 12664 Tiruchchirappalli – Howrah Superfast Express that left Tiruchchirapalli at 1.35 pm on Friday is diverted to run via Melapalayam – Arakkonam – Renigunta.

6. Train No 07696 Ramanathapuram – Secunderabad Express Special that left Ramanathapuram at 09.50 am on Friday is diverted to run via Arakkonam – Renigunta.

7. Train No 06063 Coimbatore – Dhanbad Express Special that left Coimbatore Jn at 11.50 am on Friday is diverted to run via Melapalayam – Arakkonam – Renigunta, added the statement.