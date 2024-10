Train diversions announced after Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express accident; check details

CHENNAI: Several express trains are diverted via Melpakkam and Renigunta after the accident involving Train No 12578 Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express at Kavaraipettai in Tiruvallur district near Chennai on Friday, said a Southern Railway statement.

1. Train No 12509 SMVT Bengaluru – Guwahati Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 11.40 pm on Friday will run via diverted route of Melpakkam, Renigunta, duly skipping stoppages at Arakkonam and Perambur.

2. Train No 12551 SMVT Bengaluru – Kamakhya AC Express scheduled to leave at 08.50 am on Saturday will run via diverted route of Melpakkam, Renigunta, duly skipping stoppage at Perambur.

3. Train No 12295 SMVT Bengaluru – Danapur Sanghamitra Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 09.15 am on Saturday will run via diverted route of Melpakkam, Renigunta, duly skipping stoppages at Arakkonam and Perambur, added the statement.

4. Train No 12551 SMVT Bengaluru – Kamakhya AC Express scheduled to leave at 08.50 am on Saturday (October 12) will run via the diverted route of Dharmavaram and Vijayawada, duly skipping stoppages at Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, and Gudur.

5. Train No 12295 SMVT Bengaluru – Danapur Sanghamitra Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 09.15 am on Saturday will run via the diverted route of Dharmavaram and Kazipet, duly skipping stoppages at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, and Warangal.

6. Train No 12509 SMVT Bengaluru – Guwahati Express that left SMVT Bengaluru at 11.40 pm on Friday (October 11) will run via the diverted route of Melpakkam and Renigunta, duly skipping stoppages at Arakkonam and Perambur. An additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani for this train, added the statement.