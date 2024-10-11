Begin typing your search...

    LIVE | Express train rams into stationary goods train near Tiruvallur, two coaches catch fire

    The collision caused the derailment of 12-13 coaches derailed but no deaths reported so far.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Oct 2024 4:28 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-10-11 18:05:23  )
    • LIVE | Express train rams into stationary goods train near Tiruvallur, two coaches catch fire

      Incident from the spot (X)

    • LIVE | Express train rams into stationary goods train near Tiruvallur, two coaches catch fire

    CHENNAI: Passengers on board Mysuru - Dharbanga Express (train no 12578) had a close shave on Friday night after the train rammed into a stationary goods train on the loop line at Kavarapettai station near Tiruvallur.

    However, preliminary inquiries suggested that no casualties were reported in the accident.

    Emergency personnel have been pressed into service.

    Railway sources with knowledge of the accident told DT Next that Train No. 12578 was on green home signal when it reached Kaverappettai station.

    One Yuvaraj, a local resident engaged in rescue works along with the emergency services said that an adjoining railway panel near the track caught fire and it was doused shortly.

    Gummidipoondi MLA Govindarajan said that the local residents mobilised tractors to clear the path leading to the accident site to help fire engines reach the spot.

    The MLA said that a few injured persons were moved to nearby hospitals and other passengers aboard the express train were moved to marriage halls in the area.

    Live Updates

    2024-10-11 16:28:43
    >Load More
    Train AccidentTrain collisionpassenger trainfreight trains
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick