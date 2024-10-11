CHENNAI: Passengers on board Mysuru - Dharbanga Express (train no 12578) had a close shave on Friday night after the train rammed into a stationary goods train on the loop line at Kavarapettai station near Tiruvallur.

However, preliminary inquiries suggested that no casualties were reported in the accident.



Emergency personnel have been pressed into service.

Railway sources with knowledge of the accident told DT Next that Train No. 12578 was on green home signal when it reached Kaverappettai station.

One Yuvaraj, a local resident engaged in rescue works along with the emergency services said that an adjoining railway panel near the track caught fire and it was doused shortly.



Gummidipoondi MLA Govindarajan said that the local residents mobilised tractors to clear the path leading to the accident site to help fire engines reach the spot.

The MLA said that a few injured persons were moved to nearby hospitals and other passengers aboard the express train were moved to marriage halls in the area.