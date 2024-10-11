LIVE | Express train rams into stationary goods train near Tiruvallur, two coaches catch fire
The collision caused the derailment of 12-13 coaches derailed but no deaths reported so far.
CHENNAI: Passengers on board Mysuru - Dharbanga Express (train no 12578) had a close shave on Friday night after the train rammed into a stationary goods train on the loop line at Kavarapettai station near Tiruvallur.
However, preliminary inquiries suggested that no casualties were reported in the accident.
Emergency personnel have been pressed into service.
Railway sources with knowledge of the accident told DT Next that Train No. 12578 was on green home signal when it reached Kaverappettai station.
One Yuvaraj, a local resident engaged in rescue works along with the emergency services said that an adjoining railway panel near the track caught fire and it was doused shortly.
Gummidipoondi MLA Govindarajan said that the local residents mobilised tractors to clear the path leading to the accident site to help fire engines reach the spot.
The MLA said that a few injured persons were moved to nearby hospitals and other passengers aboard the express train were moved to marriage halls in the area.
Live Updates
- 11 Oct 2024 5:54 PM GMT
Five injured, including three male and two female passengers, sustain fractures; moved to hospitals: Sources to DT Next.
- 11 Oct 2024 5:54 PM GMT
Around 20 ambulances and emergency staff are stationed at the accident spot to assist the rescue operations, sources tell DT Next.
- 11 Oct 2024 5:54 PM GMT
Operations to rescue passengers trapped in derailed coached still going on, ambulance crew tells DT Next.
- 11 Oct 2024 5:50 PM GMT
Exact number of injured passengers yet to be known, ambulance crew on the spot tells DT Next.
- 11 Oct 2024 5:50 PM GMT
Passengers still caught in derailed compartment, ambulance crew on the spot tells DT Next
- 11 Oct 2024 5:50 PM GMT
Two patients moved to Ponneri GH.
An official from 108 ambulance service on duty at the spot tells DT Next that the number of injured people is likely to go up.
- 11 Oct 2024 5:42 PM GMT
Railway statement: Following trains have been diverted:-
Train No 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha that left Dhanbad at 11.35 am on October 10 is diverted to run via Renigunta – Melapalayam – Katpadi,duly skipping stoppages at Nayudupetta, Sulurupettah, Dr MGR Chennai Central and Arakkonam.
Train No 02122 Jabalpur – Madurai Superfast Special that left Jabalpur at 4.25 pm on October 10 is diverted to run via Renigunta, Melapalayam – Chengalpattu, duly skipping stoppages at Chennai Egmore and Tambaram.