Rs 4 crore cash seizure case: Madras HC refuses to grant relief to Kesava Vinayagam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to grant any interim relief to the BJP state organizing secretary Kesava Vinayagam from summoning him in the investigation regarding the seizure of Rs.3.99 crores from three train passengers.

Justice C Saravanan observed that because the petitioner is a high-profile politician, the Court cannot give any order as requested, while hearing the petition moved by Kesava Vinayagam seeking to quash the summoning order and FIR registered regarding the seizure of money.

Senior counsel V Raghavachari representing the petitioner submitted that despite his client having no connection with the case, he was summoned by the CB-CID.

Why should my client appear in a case where he is not an accused, can I summon DMK president for an investigation, the counsel contended.

In a non-cognizable offense, the police cannot call anyone for investigation without the order of the magistrate, submitted the counsel, and sought to quash the summoning order.

Since the counsel for the petitioner stressed granting relief, the judge asked what is the difficulty for his client to appear for the investigation. The judge also directed the police to file a counter and posted the matter after vacation.

The petitioner contended that the CB-CID Chennai summoned him regarding the investigation of the seizure amount as the accused named BJP Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency candidate Nainar Nagendran.

He also submitted that he is innocent and has nothing to do with the seizure of money and also with the arrested persons.

The entire investigation is void- ab initio, liable to be stalled, said the petitioner. The summon was issued only to degrade him and his position in the party due to political vendetta, there is no basis or material for summoning him, said the petitioner.

The CB-CID is purposefully portraying that the amount seized from the arrested person is connected to the Tamil Nadu BJP to tarnish its image, read the petition.

On April 6, railway police at Tambaram detained three train passengers Sathish, Perumal, and Naveen traveling in Nellai Express, as they were found with Rs.3.99 crores without documents. The Tambaram police registered a case against the three accused regarding the seizure of money. Later the case was transferred to CB-CID, Chennai. It was reported that the accused gave statements that the money was carried to distribute to the Tirunelveli constituency voters on behalf of Nainar Nagendran.