LS polls: FIR reveals seized ₹4 crore money belongs to BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran

CHENNAI: The First Information Report (FIR) released by the Election Flying Squad in regards to the confiscation of Rs. 4 crore is said that it was Nainar Nagendran's money.

According to reports, it is said that Nainar Nagendran denied it.

Earlier, Rs 4 crore cash was seized by the Election Flying Squad in Nellai Express train, which departed from Chennai Egmore on April 6.

In coach S7, when officials checked the six bags carried by three passengers and found bundles of cash in Rs 500 denomination. The bags contained Rs 3.99 crore cash.

According to officials, the trio was identified as S Sathish (33) and his brother S Navin (31) of Chennai, and S Perumal (26) of Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi and have been arrested.

The trio was then deboarded from the train and taken to Tambaram police station for further inquiry to find out the source and purpose of the money.

In the investigation conducted, the accused said that the money belonged to Nellai BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran, and they carried the money to give to the voters.

However, Nainar Nagendran has denied stating that he had nothing to do with this money.

Tambaram police has asked him to appear in person and give an explanation in this regard.

Meanwhile, a statement from the office of Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu Satyabrata Sahoo stated that the seized cash has been sent to Income Tax Department for further investigation.

“The Income Tax Department will investigate the seized amount of more than ₹10 lakh during election time. Accordingly, all the information related to the seizure has been sent to the Income Tax Department,” the statement read.