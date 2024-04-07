Seized cash linked to TN BJP leader and LS poll candidate Nainar Nagendran: Reports

CHENNAI: Close on the heels of seizing a whopping Rs 4.5 crore from three passengers travelling on Nellai Express, the Election Commission flying squad officials searched a Chennai hotel owned by BJP leader Nainar Nagendran, the NDA candidate from Tirunelveli.

The action came, as one of the three nabbed with the cash was Nagendran's aide Perumal, said a Thanthi TV report. It added that the officials searched all the rooms of the hotel in Kilpauk.

On Saturday, the officials part of the Election Commission's flying squad seized Rs 4.5 crore cash from three passengers on Nellai Express in one of the biggest hauls this Lok Sabha election campaign period.

The officials who searched the train at Tambaram railway station found the cash being carried in six bags, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The trio, identified as S Sathish (33) and his brother S Navin (31) of Chennai, and S Perumal (26) of Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi, who was found carrying the cash bags, was taken to Tambaram police station. Further investigations are on to find out the source and purpose of the money.

As of 9 am on April 6, the Election Commission and Income Tax officials have seized Rs 82.6 crore cash and precious metals worth Rs 89.4 crore in Tamil Nadu. Along with liquor, freebies and narcotics, the total value of the seizures since the model code of conduct came into effect has gone up to Rs 192.7 crore.

To curb the usage of cash to influence voters, the Election Commission has deployed officials. Those found carrying more than Rs 50,000 should produce documents for the source and explain what the money is for. If the source is not clear, the cash would be seized and handed over to the Income Tax department.

Tamil Nadu will vote on April 19, in phase 1 of the election. The campaigning will end on April 17 evening.