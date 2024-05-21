Rs 4 crore cash seizure on Nellai Express: CB-CID summons BJP leaders Kesava Vinayagam and SR Sekhar on May 21

CHENNAI: The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) has summoned two senior BJP leaders in the case of a Rs 4 crore cash seizure from three passengers travelling on the Nellai Express.

It has been reported that Kesava Vinayagam, BJP State General Secretary, and SR Sekhar, BJP State Treasurer have been asked to appear in the CB-CID headquarters in Egmore at 10 AM on Tuesday.

Earlier, Rs 4 crore worth cash was seized by a Flying Squad team of the Election Commission and the Government Railway Police in Tambaram, following a tip-off about cash being carried in the two-tier AC coach of the train, when it had reached the Tambaram Railway Station on April 7.

Also Read:Rs 4 crore cash seizure: Will appear before Tamil Nadu police on May 2, says BJP leader Nainar Nagendran

In coach S7 of the superfast train proceeding from Chennai Egmore to Tirunelveli Junction, officials who were checking the six bags being carried by three passengers, found bundles of currency notes in Rs 500 denomination. The bags contained a total of Rs 3.99 crore in cash.

The trio - Sathish, 33, who is Tirunelveli BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran’s relative and a BJP worker who also works in a hotel managed by him, his brother S Navin (31), and S Perumal (26), were then deboarded and taken to the Tambaram railway station.

In the initial investigation conducted, the accused said that the money belonged to Tirunelveli BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran, and that they were carrying the money to give to the voters.

However, Nainar Nagendran categorically denied it, stating that he had nothing to do with the money.

On April 15, in a First Information Report (FIR) released by the Election Flying Squad in regard to the cash seizure, it was mentioned that it was Nainar Nagendran's money.

Also Read: LS polls: FIR reveals seized ₹4 crore money belongs to BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran