Rs 4 crore cash seizure: Will appear before Tamil Nadu police on May 2, says BJP leader Nainar Nagendran

CHENNAI: State BJP leader and Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency candidate Nainar Nagendran on Thursday said that he will appear before the State Police on May 2 in connection with the Rs 4 crore cash seizure in the train during the Lok Sabha election campaign near Chennai.

Speaking to reporters at State BJP headquarters Kamalalayam, Nainar Nagendran reiterated that he had nothing to do with the seizure of Rs 4 crore cash and alleged that the State Police might have coerced confessions from those who were caught carrying the money.

"I am being targeted. My name has been included in the case of confiscation of Rs 4 crore due to political conspiracy. I have nothing to do with that money. While more than Rs 200 crore cash was seized across the State during elections, targeting only the Rs 4 crore cash seizure is suspicious. In the case of confiscation of Rs 4 crore, there is a suspicion that the accused may have been threatened. They (TN Police) asked me to appear before them on May 2. I'll appear on the same day without fail. The details of why they sent the summons will be known during my appearance before them. Using my name in a cash seizure is an additional free advertisement for me," Nagendran told reporters here.

Responding to a question whether he would file a defamation suit if he had nothing to do with the cash seizure case, Nainar Nagendran said he had no intention of prosecuting.

The former minister further said he would travel to New Delhi and Varanasi for election campaigns.