Rs 100-crore Palani temple land scam: CB-CID searches Sub-Registrar's house, questions officials

CHENNAI: The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) has intensified its probe into the alleged Rs 100-crore Palani temple land scam, conducting searches at the residence of suspended Joint-II Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan in Dindigul and questioning five officials as part of the investigation, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The agency has also collected digital records and CCTV footage from the Palani Joint-II Sub-Registrar's Office, while investigators are expected to question the buyers and sellers, who are reportedly absconding. More persons are likely to be summoned, and further arrests are expected.
The case involves the alleged fraudulent registration of a 1.40-acre property belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple Trust in Palani. The land, estimated to be worth around Rs 100 crore, was allegedly registered in favour of private individuals for just Rs 2 crore.
The issue came to light after a sale deed transferring the land to two private individuals was registered at the Palani Joint-II Sub-Registrar's Office earlier this month.
Following a complaint by Muruganandam, Superintendent of the Temple Land Division, police registered a case against Joint-II Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan, Murugadas of Villupuram, Vellathurai of Pappankulam near Udumalpet and Sethupathi of TKN Pudur.
Justin Manikandan and District Registrar Sasikala were subsequently suspended. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court also declared the registration of the temple land in favour of private individuals null and void.
After the case was transferred to the CB-CID, a special team comprising officers from Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Thangam, began collecting records related to the land.
The team visited the Palani Murugan Temple office, collected documents related to the disputed property, inspected the temple trust land and gathered records from the revenue department as part of the investigation.
CB-CID Superintendent of Police Sajitha questioned five persons for nearly four hours at the Dindigul CB-CID office. Those questioned included complainant Muruganandam, temple superintendents Ganapathi and Sivanesan, retired Tahsildar Mariappan, who had earlier handled temple land matters, and retired Village Administrative Officer Chinnasamy. Officials sought details about the ownership records, the circumstances leading to the registration and those connected to the buyers and sellers.
On the same day, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted interim anticipatory bail to accused Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan until August 3. Justice K Rajasekar observed that almost the entire registration process had already been completed by the previous Sub-Registrar on July 3, and that Justin Manikandan, who assumed charge on July 6 after the regular Sub-Registrar went on leave, only assigned the registration number to complete the process.