Rs 100-crore Palani temple land scam: CB-CID searches Sub-Registrar's house, questions officials

The agency has also collected digital records and CCTV footage from the Palani Joint-II Sub-Registrar's Office, while investigators are expected to question the buyers and sellers, who are reportedly absconding. More persons are likely to be summoned, and further arrests are expected.

The case involves the alleged fraudulent registration of a 1.40-acre property belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple Trust in Palani. The land, estimated to be worth around Rs 100 crore, was allegedly registered in favour of private individuals for just Rs 2 crore.