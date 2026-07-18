Palani temple land row: Interim anticipatory bail for Sub-Registrar; court flags predecessor's larger role

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan Subramanian, who is accused in the alleged fraudulent registration of Palani Mutt property.
Justice K Rajasekar, in his order, noted that almost the entire registration process had already been completed by the previous Sub-Registrar and that the petitioner's role was limited to assigning the registration number after assuming charge.
"It is not in dispute that, except for assigning the registration number and thereby completing the process of registration, almost the entire registration process, including presentation of the document, admission of execution and obtaining the signatures of the parties, had already been completed by the then Sub-Registrar on July 3, 2026. The petitioner assumed charge only on the next working day, namely July 6, 2026, as the regular Sub-Registrar had proceeded on leave," the judge observed.
However, noting that the CB-CID's investigation into the alleged larger conspiracy was still at a preliminary stage, the court held that the probe should not be hampered and, while balancing the petitioner's right to liberty, granted interim protection.
"At the same time, the prosecution has taken a specific stand that the larger conspiracy surrounding the registration of the Mutt property is still under investigation and that the precise role of each of the accused is yet to be ascertained. Since the FIR has been registered only recently, the court is of the view that the investigation should not be impeded," Justice Rajasekar said.
The court therefore granted interim protection to the petitioner, subject to conditions.
"The petitioner is ordered to be released on interim anticipatory bail till August 4, 2026, in the event of his arrest or upon his appearance before the Judicial Magistrate, Palani, within one week from the date of receipt of a copy of this order, on condition that he shall execute a bond for a sum of Rs 15,000 with two sureties," the order said.
The court directed the petitioner to appear before the CB-CID every day from July 27 to August 3, except Sunday, and cooperate with the investigation. The matter was posted for further hearing on August 4.