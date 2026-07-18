Palani temple land row: Interim anticipatory bail for Sub-Registrar; court flags predecessor's larger role

Justice K Rajasekar, in his order, noted that almost the entire registration process had already been completed by the previous Sub-Registrar and that the petitioner's role was limited to assigning the registration number after assuming charge.

"It is not in dispute that, except for assigning the registration number and thereby completing the process of registration, almost the entire registration process, including presentation of the document, admission of execution and obtaining the signatures of the parties, had already been completed by the then Sub-Registrar on July 3, 2026. The petitioner assumed charge only on the next working day, namely July 6, 2026, as the regular Sub-Registrar had proceeded on leave," the judge observed.