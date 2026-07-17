Registrars’ panel to study Palani land row

The committee has been mandated to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations and ascertain whether the land registration was carried out in accordance with statutory procedures and departmental rules, even as the police case was transferred to CB-CID.

The panel comprises an Additional Inspector General of Registration, an Assistant Inspector General of Registration and a District Registrar. It will examine the circumstances under which the document was registered and fix responsibility if any procedural violations or administrative lapses are found.

As part of the inquiry, the committee will question the Sub-Registrar who was on duty when the document was registered, the Sub-Registrar who was on leave that day, the office assistant concerned and the Registrar.