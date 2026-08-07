Palani temple land fraud case: Arrested Sub-Registrar admitted to the Government Hospital

MADURAI: Arrested Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan was admitted to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital after he complained of ill health while in CB-CID custody.
The CB-CID apprehended Justin Manikandan Subramanian from a house in the Kodaikanal hills on Thursday (August 6). He is one of the main accused in the alleged fraudulent registration of a Rs. 100-crore property belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Swamigal Mutt in Palani.
While CB-CID Superintendent of Police Shajitha and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Thangam were interrogating him at the CB-CID office in Dindigul, Justin Manikandan complained of dizziness. He was immediately taken to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday night.
Doctors who examined him found that he had high blood pressure and advised that he be admitted for treatment. On Friday morning, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Cardiology Department for further treatment.
Meanwhile, Judicial Magistrate No. I, Dindigul, Bhakyaraj, visited the hospital, verified that Justin Manikandan was undergoing treatment, and formally remanded him to judicial custody till August 21. He will continue to undergo treatment at the hospital while remaining in judicial custody until his health condition improves.
The arrest came a day after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed his bail petition, observing that granting bail to Justin Manikandan and another accused, Jayaprakash, at this stage would hamper the investigation.
According to the CB-CID, Justin Manikandan, along with Jayaprakash, allegedly colluded with another key accused, advocate Anwardeen, in the fraudulent registration of the property.
Initially, the Palani Adivaram police registered a case against Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan, school teacher Murugadas (56) of Salamedu in Villupuram district, and others. The investigation was later transferred to the CB-CID, which expanded the case by naming 11 accused, including the Sub-Registrar.