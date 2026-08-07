Palani temple land fraud case: Arrested Sub-Registrar admitted to the Government Hospital

The CB-CID apprehended Justin Manikandan Subramanian from a house in the Kodaikanal hills on Thursday (August 6). He is one of the main accused in the alleged fraudulent registration of a Rs. 100-crore property belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Swamigal Mutt in Palani.

While CB-CID Superintendent of Police Shajitha and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Thangam were interrogating him at the CB-CID office in Dindigul, Justin Manikandan complained of dizziness. He was immediately taken to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday night.

Doctors who examined him found that he had high blood pressure and advised that he be admitted for treatment. On Friday morning, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Cardiology Department for further treatment.