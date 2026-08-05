Dhandayuthapani Swamigal Mutt land: Madras HC dismisses bail plea of sub-registrar in Rs 100-crore fraud case

Justice K Rajasekar had earlier granted the petitioner interim anticipatory bail on July 17, directing him to appear before the CB-CID every day from July 27 to August 3, except Sundays, and cooperate with the investigation.

While granting interim protection, the court had observed that almost the entire registration process had already been completed by the previous sub-registrar and that the petitioner’s role was limited to assigning the registration number after assuming charge. The petitioner had contended that he had merely complied with an earlier High Court direction to register the sale deed and had no role in the alleged conspiracy.