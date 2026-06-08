Not just technical, some power cuts caused by sabotage, says TN Minister Nirmalkumar

Addressing reporters, the Minister said electricity board officials had noticed a recurring pattern of outages in certain areas. Upon examining CCTV footage, they found that some individuals had allegedly interfered with power infrastructure, leading to repeated disruptions.



Action would be initiated against those responsible, he said, adding that after the FIR is filed, the video footage would be made public.



At the same time, Nirmalkumar acknowledged that ageing infrastructure was a major challenge. More than 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the state's transformers were over 20 years old and were therefore susceptible to faults. Several substations were also struggling to handle increasing electricity loads, resulting in low-voltage problems and supply interruptions in some areas, he said.



Referring to recent outages, he said special teams had been deployed across the state to respond to complaints and restore supply at the earliest. In some localities, transformer and fuse-related faults had been rectified within 40 minutes, he added.