Power cuts spark protest in CM Vijay's Perambur constituency

On receiving information, Vyasarpadi police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. The residents withdrew the agitation after police assured them that steps would be taken to address the power supply issue. Traffic on the stretch was affected briefly.

A similar protest was reported in Arani, near Periyapalayam, in Tiruvallur district, where residents blocked the Periyapalayam–Puduvoyal highway due to frequent, unannounced power cuts.

Residents of Arani and neighbouring areas alleged that recurring outages over the past few days had affected households, businesses and vulnerable sections. Some residents also claimed that electrical appliances were damaged due to repeated interruptions in the power supply.

The protesters first gathered at the electricity board office near the Arani Chatram bus stop and alleged that officials were unavailable and did not respond to phone calls. They later staged a road blockade, disrupting traffic on the highway.