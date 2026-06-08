Chennai: Exposed power cables in Ernavoor raise safety concerns

The concerns have intensified following a recent short circuit incident in the area, with residents fearing potential accidents, particularly during the monsoon season.

According to residents, the underground cables were taken out during the construction of stormwater drains two years ago. But, the cables were never properly reburied after the works were completed and hence, remained exposed.

Around two weeks ago, a short circuit triggered sparks from the damaged cables. Residents said they filed complaints with officials of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), after which only temporary repair works were undertaken.

Ramasamy, a resident, said, “The narrow street and the proximity of the cables to residential buildings have heightened safety concerns. The recent short circuit created difficulties for residents entering and exiting their homes. Also, there’s a danger of water from a Metro Water pump installed on the street coming into contact with the cables while pumping. During the monsoon season, this could pose a serious risk of electrocution.”