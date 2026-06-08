Chennai: Exposed power cables in Ernavoor raise safety concerns

CHENNAI: Residents of Ernavoor have urged authorities to immediately bury underground power cables lying exposed on Erneeswaran Koil 4th Street and replace damaged distribution pillar box, alleging that the electrical box has remained in a deteriorated condition for more than two years.
The concerns have intensified following a recent short circuit incident in the area, with residents fearing potential accidents, particularly during the monsoon season.
According to residents, the underground cables were taken out during the construction of stormwater drains two years ago. But, the cables were never properly reburied after the works were completed and hence, remained exposed.
Around two weeks ago, a short circuit triggered sparks from the damaged cables. Residents said they filed complaints with officials of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), after which only temporary repair works were undertaken.
Ramasamy, a resident, said, “The narrow street and the proximity of the cables to residential buildings have heightened safety concerns. The recent short circuit created difficulties for residents entering and exiting their homes. Also, there’s a danger of water from a Metro Water pump installed on the street coming into contact with the cables while pumping. During the monsoon season, this could pose a serious risk of electrocution.”
Another resident, Ameer, pointed out that a distribution pillar box on Erneeswaran Main Road was also in poor condition. “Government and private primary schools are located here. Students use this road every day. Authorities should immediately repair the damaged electrical box to ensure public safety,” he averred.
TNPDCL officials said that necessary repair works had been initiated following the recent short circuit incident. “Temporary arrangements have already been made, and work is under way to lay the remaining power cables underground. The pending work is expected to be completed within the next 1-2 days. Similar issues in other areas will also be inspected and appropriate corrective measures taken,” an official said.