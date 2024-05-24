Not check dam across Silanthi river, only a weir dam: Kerala govt informs National Green Tribunal

CHENNAI: The Kerala government has informed the Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it is constructing a weir dam across the Silanthi River, a tributary of Amaravathi River, not a check dam, on Friday.

During the hearing earlier on the day, the counsel, who appeared on behalf of the Kerala government, sought time until Monday to submit details pertaining to approvals for the construction of the dam. However, the bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati directed the Kerala government to give details orally for the record and submit a written report later.

Appearing before the Bench again at forenoon on the day, the counsel informed that the Kerala is constructing a weir dam under Jal Jeevan Mission to draw 3 MLD (Million Litres per Day) to supply drinking water to a nearby rural local body. The height of the structure will only be 3.5 feet and claimed that environmental clearance is not required for the project.

Taking note of the submission, the Bench observed that if no clearance or approval is obtained by the project proponent (Kerala government), the project should be stopped forthwith.

On Tuesday, when the Tribunal took up the issue, directed the Kerala government to submit the details of approvals and clearances obtained to construct the check dam across Silanthi River.