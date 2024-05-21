Tamil Nadu should legally challenge Kerala’s move on Silanthi check dam, says AIADMK leader Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday demanded the state government to initiate legal measures to prevent Kerala from constructing a check dam on Silanthi river.

Addressing reporters, Palaniswami said building of the check dam may block flow into Amaravathi dam and cause distress to farmers dependent on it.

“The DMK government should intervene and take legal measures to prevent Kerala from constructing the check dam. Karnataka attempts to build Mekedatu dam, the Andhra Pradesh government has constructed check dams on Palar already. As Tamil Nadu has a water deficit and relies on other states for water, immediate efforts should be taken to prevent Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka from blocking rivers originating in their states and flowing into Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Further, Palaniswami said during AIADMK rule, works to build check dams on Kollidam river in Nagapattinam and Cauvery in Karur were taken up.

“The AIADMK laid the foundation for building six check dams on Bhavani river. Of this, only one check dam has been constructed, while others were put on cold storage by the DMK as it was a project brought by the AIADMK. The DMK has not taken any effort to save rain water in the last three years,” Palaniswami said.

Alleging that names of thousands of AIADMK loyalists were deleted purportedly from the voters list, Palaniswami raised doubts over the functioning of the Election Commission as surveillance cameras fixed in counting centres are going defunct frequently.

“Never before had such issues happened. The BJP and Congress are making claims of winning 400 seats by their parties. It will be known on June 4. The AIADMK will definitely win all the 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” he said.