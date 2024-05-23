Halt works on Silanthi check dam, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin tells Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

CHENNAI: Taking note of the news reports about neighbouring Kerala's plans to construct a check dam across Silanthi river, a tributary of Amaravathi river, and how the news spread fear among the farmers who are dependent on the water from the river for irrigation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urging him to stop the works.

Kerala government has not apprised Tamil Nadu or the Cauvery Water Management Authority

about the details of the construction work, Stalin noted in his letter. As the Water Resources Department Secretary had asked the officials in Kerala, the authorities there should provide the details about the project and its present status, and also about master plan for check dams across Bhavani and Amaravathi rivers, he added.

To analyse the matter as per existing legal provisions, the information is crucial, he said. The works should be halted to maintain the warm relations between Kerala and Tamil Nadu and to resolve the issue, Stalin urged Pinarayi Vijayan in the letter.