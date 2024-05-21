Silanthi check dam: Don’t let Tirupur, Karur turn into desert, TTV Dhinakaran tells Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran demanded the state government to stop the attempt of the Kerala government to construct a check dam across Silanthi river, which would turn the Amaravathi basin into a desert.

He lashed out that the DMK government for compromising on state’s rights over the inter-state water disputes for the sake of its alliance, said it was unacceptable and added that the move to build a check dam in Peruguda was “strongly condemnable.”

Water flow from Silanthi river, a tributary of Amaravathi, would be disturbed and it would have an adverse impact on several combined drinking water project and irrigation to 55,000 acres in Tirupur and Karur districts, AMMK leader Dhinakaran said in his social media post.

Dhinakaran urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to act swiftly to guarantee the rights of the people of the state.

