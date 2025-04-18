Most wanted accused in retd cop’s murder in Tirunelveli arrested

MADURAI: Noor Nisha, who was wanted in the case of the brutal murder of Jahir Hussain Bijli (60), a retired Sub Inspector of Police, was arrested on Thursday, sources said.

In the wake of the murder, Noor Nisha, wife of the key accused, Mohammed Thowfiq alias Krishnamurthy, went into hiding to evade police.

The incident had occurred in the early morning of March 18 when the victim was returning home after offering namaz. Bijli of Thadi Veeran Kovil Street, Tirunelveli Town, was hacked to death for speaking out against Thowfiq in a land dispute.

Tirunelveli Town police filed a case following the murder. Hours after the murder, which shook the city, S Karthik (32) of North Street, Palkattalai and M Akbar Sha (32) of Thottipalam Street, Tirunelveli Town surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate in Tirunelveli. Six persons, including a juvenile have been arrested in connection with the incident, sources said.

