    Retired SI brutally murdered by an armed gang in Tirunelveli

    Property dispute concerning Jamaath is said to be the cause behind the murder.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 March 2025 11:24 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-18 06:03:55  )
    Retired SI brutally murdered by an armed gang in Tirunelveli
    Nellai Town police, who recovered Zakir Hussain's body

    CHENNAI: Tension prevailed following a brutal murder of retired cop in Tirunelveli Town. The 62-year-old Jahir Hussain was hacked to death by the gang. The incident occurred early in the morning when the ill-fated victim was returning home after offering namaz. Property dispute concerning Jamaath is said to be the cause behind the murder.

    Tirunelveli Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) V. Geetha and Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajith Kumar inspected the scene of crime and held inquiries.

    Based on a complaint, Tirunelveli Town Police filed a case. Teams formed to nab the accused. Adequate police force has been deployed.

    TirunelveliRetired policemenmurder case
