Key accused in retd SI’s murder arrested in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: The police arrested the key accused in the murder of a retired Sub Inspector, which occurred on Tuesday in Tirunelveli town, after opening fire on him when he attacked the police, on Wednesday.

The key accused Mohammed Thowfiq alias Krishnamurthy, got caught at a remote area near Reddiarpatti, where the police zeroed in on him after busting his hideout.

Thowfiq, who suffered a gunshot wound to his left knee, was hospitalised and head constable Anand whom the accused attacked with a machete was also admitted to the hospital.

In the early morning of Tuesday, Jahir Hussain Bijli (60), of Thadi Veeran Kovil Street, Tirunelveli Town was brutally murdered by an armed gang when he was returning home after offering namaz. A land dispute between Bijli and Thowfiq that fostered enmity has resulted in the brutal killing of the former and Tirunelveli Town police registered a case.

Hours after the murder, S Karthik (32) of North Street, Palkattalai, and M Akbar Sha (32) of Thottipalam Street, Tirunelveli Town surrendered before Judicial Magistrate-III in Tirunelveli.

Nellai Inspector suspended

A day after the murder, Tirunelveli Town Inspector of Police Gopalakrishnan was suspended for dereliction of duty and Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Santosh Hadimani was said to have recommended the suspension of Assistant Commissioner of Police Senthil Kumar.

Just days ahead of the killing, Bijli posted a video message addressing Chief Minister MK Stalin that Thowfiq, through forged documents, attempted to take possession of a property and sought police action. Bijli, in his message, further claimed that he faced life threats and charged Inspector of Police Gopalakrishnan and Assistant Commissioner Senthil Kumar with abetting murder and inaction against Thowfiq and others behind the forgery.

Earlier, the victim’s relatives demanded action against the Inspector and the Assistant Commissioner alleging that they acted in a biased manner, in favour of Thowfiq.