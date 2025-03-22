16-year-old held for aiding retired SI’s murder in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old boy, an accomplice in the murder of retired Sub-Inspector Jahir Hussain Bijli, was arrested on Friday.

On March 18, the fateful day, the boy informed the killers on his cell phone that the retired cop had left the mosque after completing prayers, according to a Maalaimalar report. An armed gang then pounced on the 60-year-old Jahir Hussain Bijli and hacked him to death at around 5.45 am. Property dispute concerning Jamaath is said to be the cause behind the murder.

Hours after the murder, two accused – S Karthik (32) of North Street, Palkattalai, and M Akbar Sha (32) of Thottipalam Street, Tirunelveli Town – surrendered before Judicial Magistrate-III in Tirunelveli, while the key accused Mohammed Thowfiq alias Krishnamurthy was nabbed from a remote hideout the next day, March 19.

Meanwhile, the juvenile accomplice has been arrested and lodged in a juvenile detention centre while special police forces are actively searching for another accused, Thowfiq’s wife Noornisha, who is absconding, per reports.

Just days before his murder, the retired SI had posted a video message addressing Chief Minister MK Stalin, where he said that Thowfiq, through forged documents, had attempted to take possession of a property. He further claimed that he faced life threats and charged Inspector of Police Gopalakrishnan and Assistant Commissioner Senthil Kumar with abetment of murder and inaction against Thowfiq and others behind the forgery.

A day after Bijli was murdered, Tirunelveli Town Inspector of Police Gopalakrishnan was suspended while Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Santosh Hadimani reportedly recommended the suspension of Assistant Commissioner of Police Senthil Kumar.

(With inputs from Bureau)