Inside Madurantakam’s first-ever bypoll

Madurantakkam is more than just a town people pass through on the way to Chennai.

With a history that dates back centuries, the constituency is now in the spotlight for its first-ever bypoll. In this special ground report, DT Next travels across Madurantakam to understand the constituency beyond the election headlines.

We look at its history, political journey, the major candidates in the fray and, most importantly, speak to the people about the issues that affect their everyday life, from transport and healthcare to education and the Madurantakam lake.

🎤 DIPTI JAIN

📸 HEMANATHAN M

📸 MANISH RAGHUL M