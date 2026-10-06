TVK candidate Sathyabama confident of winning Dharapuram bypoll by one lakh votes

COIMBATORE: TVK’s Dharapuram assembly by-election candidate P Sathyabama on Tuesday expressed confidence that she would win the seat by a margin of one lakh votes, even as she dismissed as fabricated a video circulating on social media purportedly showing her claiming to have spent Rs 31 crore in the previous assembly election.
Speaking to reporters after casting her vote at the Madukkampalayam polling station, Sathyabama said she was confident of her electoral prospects.
“People have made up their minds and it will not have any impact on the election. Such fabricated videos are being circulated only because of my strong electoral prospects. I will definitely lodge a complaint with the Election Commission,” she said.
Sathyabama had won the Dharapuram seat as an AIADMK candidate in the assembly election. She subsequently resigned as MLA, quit the AIADMK and joined the TVK, prompting the by-election.