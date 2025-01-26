I wish my late father had lived to see this day: Actor Ajith after being chosen for Padma Bhushan

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar, who was chosen for Padma Bhushan Award among the list of 139 Padma winners that was announced on January 25, issued a detailed statement that bore the humility and understated-ness that he is known for in the industry.

In the statement that was issued hours after his name was announced, Ajith thanked his family and fans, industry colleagues and those from the motor sports arena, and several others.

He also wished his father, who passed away in 2023, had lived to see him win the prestigious honour, and expressed gratitude to his mother for the sacrifices she had made.

Read his full statement here:

I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award by the President of India.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, and the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for this prestigious honour. It is a privilege to be recognized at such a level and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgment of my contributions to our nation.

At the same time, I am mindful that this recognition is not just a personal accolade but a testament to the collective efforts and support of many.

I would like to express my sincere thanks to the members of the film industry, including my distinguished seniors, various peers, and untold others. Your inspiration, collaboration, and support have been instrumental in my journey, including the pursuit of my passion in other areas as well.

I am also grateful for the kind support, over the years, of the motor racing fraternity and the sports pistol and rifle shooting community. I thank the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the National Rifle Association of India, and the Chennai Rifle Club for their encouragement of sports and the community of sportspersons.

To my family and friends: Your love and support have been both a refuge and source of strength. Thank you!

I wish my late father had lived to see this day. Yet, I like to think he would be proud that his spirit and legacy live on in all that I do. I want to thank my mother for her unconditional love and the sacrifices that enabled me to become all that I could be.

To Shalini, my wife and companion of nearly 25 wonderful years: Your partnership has been a joy and cornerstone of my success. And to my children, Anoushka and Aadvik: You are my pride and the light of my life, motivating me to set an example for how to do well and live right.

Lastly, to all my fans, supporters, and well-wishers: Your unwavering love and support have fueled my passion and dedication. This award is as much yours as it is mine.

Thank you all for this incredible honour and for being part of this journey. I am committed to continuing to serve with integrity and passion and wish you all just as well on your own journeys.

With utmost gratitude,

Ajith Kumar





ALSO READ:

-- Ajith Kumar finishes in 16th place in Race 2 of European series

-- WATCH | Ajith and Shalini's adorable moments steal spotlight at Dubai race event

-- Watch | Days after practice crash, actor Ajith’s team gets 3rd spot in 24-hour endurance race at Dubai

-- 'I love them unconditionally': Ajith Kumar's heartfelt message to fans after winning 3rd spot in Dubai 24-hr endurance race