Actor Ajith Kumar and cricketer R Ashwin among 139 Padma award recipients
CHENNAI: The President of India has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards for the year 2025
This year’s list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. Among the recipients, 23 are women, and the list also features 13 posthumous awardees. Additionally, 10 individuals from the categories of Foreigners, NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs.
Notable Awardees from Tamil Nadu:
Several distinguished individuals from Tamil Nadu have been honored this year for their contributions to various sectors:
Shri Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti – Trade and Industry
Shri S. Ajith Kumar – Art
Ms. Shobana Chandrakumar – Art
Shri Guruvayur Dorai – Art
Shri K. Damodaran – Culinary Arts
Shri Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer – Literature and Education (Journalism)
Shri M.D. Srinivas – Science and Engineering
Shri Purisai Kannappa Sambandan – Art
Shri R. Ashwin – Sports
Shri R.G. Chandramogan – Trade and Industry
Shri Radhakrishnan Devasenapathy – Art
Shri Seeni Viswanathan – Literature and Education
Shri Velu Aasaan – Art