Actor Ajith Kumar and cricketer R Ashwin among 139 Padma award recipients

CHENNAI: The President of India has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards for the year 2025

This year’s list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. Among the recipients, 23 are women, and the list also features 13 posthumous awardees. Additionally, 10 individuals from the categories of Foreigners, NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs.

Notable Awardees from Tamil Nadu:

Several distinguished individuals from Tamil Nadu have been honored this year for their contributions to various sectors:

Shri Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti – Trade and Industry

Shri S. Ajith Kumar – Art

Ms. Shobana Chandrakumar – Art

Shri Guruvayur Dorai – Art

Shri K. Damodaran – Culinary Arts

Shri Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer – Literature and Education (Journalism)

Shri M.D. Srinivas – Science and Engineering

Shri Purisai Kannappa Sambandan – Art

Shri R. Ashwin – Sports

Shri R.G. Chandramogan – Trade and Industry

Shri Radhakrishnan Devasenapathy – Art

Shri Seeni Viswanathan – Literature and Education

Shri Velu Aasaan – Art