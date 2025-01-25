Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Jan 2025 9:56 PM IST
    Actor Ajith Kumar and cricketer R Ashwin among 139 Padma award recipients
    CHENNAI: The President of India has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards for the year 2025

    This year’s list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. Among the recipients, 23 are women, and the list also features 13 posthumous awardees. Additionally, 10 individuals from the categories of Foreigners, NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs.

    Notable Awardees from Tamil Nadu:

    Several distinguished individuals from Tamil Nadu have been honored this year for their contributions to various sectors:

    Shri Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti – Trade and Industry

    Shri S. Ajith Kumar – Art

    Ms. Shobana Chandrakumar – Art

    Shri Guruvayur Dorai – Art

    Shri K. Damodaran – Culinary Arts

    Shri Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer – Literature and Education (Journalism)

    Shri M.D. Srinivas – Science and Engineering

    Shri Purisai Kannappa Sambandan – Art

    Shri R. Ashwin – Sports

    Shri R.G. Chandramogan – Trade and Industry

    Shri Radhakrishnan Devasenapathy – Art

    Shri Seeni Viswanathan – Literature and Education

    Shri Velu Aasaan – Art

