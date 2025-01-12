'I love them unconditionally': Ajith Kumar's heartfelt message to fans after winning 3rd spot in Dubai 24-hr endurance race

CHENNAI: Fresh from the jubilation of his third-place finish in the 2025 Michelin Dubai 24 Hour endurance racing event, actor Ajith Kumar expressed heartfelt affection toward his fans and supporters. Pointing to his fans, he said, "You see these guys, I love them unconditionally."

In a clip shared on social media platform X, the motorsport enthusiast affectionately addressed his fans, urged them to prioritise their well-being, work hard, and cherish time with their families. He said, "I wish you all to live happy, healthy and with peace of mind and look after your family. Don't waste time, work hard play hard. Competition is more important. Do not give up on will power and dedication," Ajith advised.

He also requested his fans not to fight and be happy, as life was very short. The actor in his message also reiterated to the public to "take care of your families."

Regarding the balance between acting and racing, Ajith said both professions had physical and emotional demands and stressed on the importance of compartmentalizing tasks and focusing on one thing at a time. "I hate multitasking," he quipped.

Further, speaking about his film career, Ajith also mentioned that he is anticipating two film releases, one in January and another in April or May, which would thereby allow him to dedicate time to his racing career.

In his message, Ajith also mentioned that teamwork is crucial for success, just like in the film industry, and thanked the pit crew, mechanics, logistics staff, and drivers. The actor also expressed gratitude to his wife Shalini, his racing team, his friend Shiva Swaminathan, his manager Suresh Chandra, and his personal team.