WATCH | Ajith and Shalini's adorable moments steal spotlight at Dubai race event

CHENNAI: Ajith Kumar securing the 3rd spot in the 2025 Michelin Dubai 24-Hour endurance racing event was undoubtedly a proud and heartwarming moment for his fans, especially considering it came days after he faced a car crash during a practice session on January 7 which initially led him to consider stepping back from the event. However, what truly stole the spotlight were the affectionate moments the star shared with his family.

After the race, the actor and motorsport enthusiast rushed straight to his family and shared an emotional moment by hugging and kissing his wife, Shalini, and their children, Anoushka and Aadvik.

During his thank-you speech after receiving the trophy, the 53-year-old charmingly expressed gratitude to his wife for supporting his passion for racing. He said, "And Shalu, thank you for letting me race," eliciting applause from those present in the hall. The heartfelt moment between the reel-turned-real couple has gone viral on social media.

In another video, Ajith Kumar was seen having a conversation with his wife, Shalini, and their daughter, Anoushka, before the start of the race.

Shalini, who started her career as a child artiste, acted alongside Ajith Kumar in Amarkalam (1999). The duo fell in love during the film's production and got married on April 24, 2000.

