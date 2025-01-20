Ajith Kumar finishes in 16th place in Race 2 of European series 

CHENNAI: Actor-racer Ajith Kumar secured 16th place in Race 2 at the Portimao circuit during the first round of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern European Series, which was affected by rain.

After qualifying P18, he finished the first sprint challenge three places ahead. However, rains made the track slippery in the second race, due to which the car skidded and stalled. But the ace actor managed to keep it going and completed the race.

“It’s going pretty well; I’m happy to be here and gain experience. Can’t be more happier,” said Ajith during the qualifying session.

Ajith Kumar has also made headlines outside of his film career, as his team, Ajith Kumar Racing, finished on the podium in the 992 category at the prestigious Dubai 24H endurance race.

On the film front, Ajith is awaiting the release of his upcoming films Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly.